Getting to this point was a mission and a half, how I did it I have no idea but I know for sure that there is greater power! I still don’t know how to explain the whole experience without scaring you, because there was definitely tears, sweat, etc but all worth it and hell yeah I would do it again! I have never challenged myself this much but I’m glad I did. I’m more grateful to life than ever before and appreciate all the support and prayers from everyone more so the #GongNation #2019climbers #trek4mandela #caring4girls #nelsonmandelafoundation #imbumbafoundation 🙏🏾 💪🏽 I MET MYSELF ON KILIMANJARO! 🤞🏽
I have conquered!👊🏽 Done did Kilimanjaro ✅
Have you ever been above the clouds?
