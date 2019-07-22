Clement Maosa on a new high, an experience he'll treasure forever. Picture: Instagram

Actor Clement Maosa has finally conquered Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Maosa, who plays Kwaito on the popular TV series "Skeem Saam", says summiting the highest free-standing mountain in the world was “all worth it”.



The actor was among a group of hikers who took part in this year’s expedition of the Trek4Mandela campaign, which aims to provide impoverished young women in rural areas and poor schools with basic needs, such as sanitary towels.





Taking to his Instagram, Maosa wrote: " Getting to this point was a mission and a half, how I did it I have no idea but I know for sure that there is greater power! I still don’t know how to explain the whole experience without scaring you, because there was definitely tears, sweat, etc but all worth it and hell yeah I would do it again!"





"I have never challenged myself this much but I’m glad I did. I’m more grateful to life than ever before and appreciate all the support and prayers from everyone more so the #GongNation #2019climbers #trek4mandela #caring4girls #nelsonmandelafoundation #imbumbafoundation 🙏🏾 💪🏽

I MET MYSELF ON KILIMANJARO!"

"I have conquered!👊🏽 Done did Kilimanjaro," shared Maosa.

View this post on Instagram Have you ever been above the clouds? A post shared by Clementmaosa (@clementmaosa) on Jul 19, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT Maosa had previously said that hiking had never crossed his mind. He started hiking this year when he joined the Trek4Mandela campaign.

“I first knew about Trek4Mandela on social media in 2013 but didn’t think much of it and was sceptical of hiking because it’s something I have never done despite my love for gym and running. But I’m always up for a challenge,” said Maosa.



