Somizi and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram

'Idols SA' judge Somizi and his fiancé Mohale Motaung celebrated their engagement with an all-black affair held at 54 on Bath Hotel, Johannesburg over the weekend. Mzansi's favourite couple seem to be throwing party after party to celebrate their pending nuptials.

First, it was a casual meeting of Somizi and his future in-laws, then it was #SomhaleAnniversary celebration with friends and now the two families officially sat and broke bread at a fabulous all-black engagement party.

Taking to Instagram Mohale and Somgaga shared pics from the dinner, with the 'Idols SA' judge sharing pics of both their families together with the caption, "#somhale engagement dinner. The Motaung the Mhlongo families. Modern family".

See all the snaps below: