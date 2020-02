PICS: Sun Met 2020 sees local celebs strut their stuff









Lorna Maseko. Picture: Jamal Grootboom The Sun Met found local celebrities strutting in their best African Luxury regalia at Kenilworth Racecourse. Hosted by House of BNG owner Bonang Matheba and Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier, some of the biggest stars in the country stepped out for a day at the races. Some of the attendees included Lorna Maseko, Siv Ngesi, Sarah Langa, Liezel van der Westhuizen, Tarina Patel, Lauren Campbell, actress Nandi Mbatha, Roxy Burger and designer Rich Mnisi.

Speaking to Maseko, the local personality shared that this is her first time at the Sun Met and her thoughts about the theme and why Tanqueray ca anything is such a great gin partner for a day at the races.

"Can I tell you a secret, this is my first time at the Sun Met, so I'm like a little kid in a candy store seeing everything appreciating everything and just taking it all.

"African Luxury can be anything you want it to be, but for me, it's about having fun and enjoying the atmosphere.

Speaking about why Tanqueray ca anything is such a great gin partner for a day at the races she said: "Oh my gosh, the craftsmanship of the gin, the botanicals that are used, the legacy of the brand. It's stood the test of time. "

This years also show House of BNG taking over as the official celebration sponsor along with Tanqueray who is the official gin sponsor.

Guests had the opportunity to indulge both the rose and brut along with both variants of the Tanqueray gin.

The after-party is also set to take place with DJ Black Coffee and Euphonic billed to be on the decks to keep the crowd going.