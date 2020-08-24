PICS: Theo Kgosinkwe and Vourné Williams say, ‘I do’

Covid-19 may have stopped Theo Kgosinkwe’s wedding celebrations with fans, family and friend, but the pandemic could not stop him from marrying the love of his life. Celebrity couple Theo Kgosinkwe and Vourne Williams wed tied the knot during an intimate ceremony this weekend. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the newly married couple shared photographs of their nuptials, with each expressing their eagerness to walk down the aisle and be husband and wife. The newly weds promised their friends and family a big wedding celebration in 2021. “Due to Covid-19 Vourne/Theo and I had to postpone our wedding celebrations for next year 2021.

He said: “But we couldn’t wait to be husband and wife 💍. Yesterday I married my bestie,” Proverbs 18:22.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with family and friends next year, we just have to wait a little,” wrote Kgosinkwe.

Below are more snaps from the big day, shared by the gorgeous Mrs Kgosinkwe on her IG account.

Fans and industry friends, including Bonang Matheba, Nhlanhla Nciza and Kelly Khumalo flooded the couple’s timeline with congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations to you & Vourne... you’re a lucky man! 😍😍😍😍❤️” reality TV star Bonang Matheba wrote.

“My brother and friend @theo_kgosinkwe married his friend and love of his life, the ever-so beautiful @vourne04, yesterday at an intimate and beautiful ceremony. Congratulations, love you both” wrote Mafikizolo star, Nhlanhla Nciza.

“Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️” said Gomora star, Thembi Seete.

“Aaaah😍😍😍😍 congratulations guys”, wrote former Muvhango star Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema.

“Congratulations 👏🏽🎊🍾🎈” added singer Kelly Khumalo.

Kgosinkwe popped the question to the 27-year-old model and social media sensation in July 2019. The couple was said to have been dating for a while before rumours of the romance surfaced in 2018.

The Mafikizolo star recently ended his 15-year marriage to Rose, with whom he has two children.