Mohale and Somizi. Picture: Instagram
Local personality Somzi and Mohale tied the knot on Saturday at Kibler Park in Johannesburg.

The lavish traditional wedding was attended by A-list celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi, Kelly Khumalo, Khanyi Mbau and Bonang Matheba. 

The festivities kicked off on the Friday at Motaung residence which was followed by the big ceremony the following day. 
Video: Vusi Nova Instagram Stories
The happy couple had a huge wedding cake and several outfit changes throughout the day. 

Mohale also made public that his parents gave Somizi the name "Kganya" which means shine.

The wedding festivities aren't done yet as the newlyweds are allegedly having their white wedding in January. 