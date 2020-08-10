PICTURE ESSAY: RIP Bob Mabena
Today, South Africa mourns the passing of local radio personality, Bob Mabena.
According to Power FM, Mabena passed away on Monday afternoon from a cardiac arrest.
At the time of his death, he was the anchor of the breakfast show on Power 98.7.
“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce Power 98.7 Breakfast Host, Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon, from cardiac arrest.
“The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space.
“Further details will be communicated in due course,” said Power 98.7 management.
He was age 51.
In remembrance of Mabena’s legendary TV and radio career, we’ve curated a list of some of his best photo moments.
2015 interview with Sunday Independent
25 years in radio
Metro FM launch party
YFM morning host (2004)
Khaya FM (2004)
Colleagues and fellow celebrities also paid tribute to Mabena on social media:
The one highlight of Bob Mabena I will always remember is his contagious laugh during his shows with Shumbi at Kaya FM— #RipBobMabena (@BassilSabelo) August 10, 2020
Rest in peace legend#BobMabena #RIPBobMebena #RestInPeaceBobMabena pic.twitter.com/JzA5Awvu2w
The last time I saw him. I'm stunned. A walking radio encyclopedia. So many stories to share. Always kind and encouraging.— Bongani Bingwa - (@bonglez) August 10, 2020
What a loss.
RIP #TheJammer #BobMabena pic.twitter.com/cHJFcmfU2p
#RIP #BobMabena😢we have lost another legendary broadcaster.— Nadia (@nbulbulia) August 10, 2020
Gone too soon💔Bob was always supportive, generous & passionate about the industry. Love&Strength to the family. 🌺HambaKahle💜 @Powerfm987 @NAB_SouthAfrica @kayafm95dot9 @METROFMSA pic.twitter.com/gWDSQGidiL
Go well Uncle Bob, you're a legend, a pioneer, a great, one of the best that ever did it. Sincere condolences to your family, friends and colleagues. #RIPBobMabena #BobMabena 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1dvkQyYSdX— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) August 10, 2020