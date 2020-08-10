PICTURE ESSAY: RIP Bob Mabena

Today, South Africa mourns the passing of local radio personality, Bob Mabena.

According to Power FM, Mabena passed away on Monday afternoon from a cardiac arrest.

At the time of his death, he was the anchor of the breakfast show on Power 98.7.

“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce Power 98.7 Breakfast Host, Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon, from cardiac arrest.

“The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space.