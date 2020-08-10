EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Bob Mabena celebrated his 25 years in radio at Sun City in 2015. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)
PICTURE ESSAY: RIP Bob Mabena

Today, South Africa mourns the passing of local radio personality, Bob Mabena.

According to Power FM, Mabena passed away on Monday afternoon from a cardiac arrest.

At the time of his death, he was the anchor of the breakfast show on Power 98.7.

“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce Power 98.7 Breakfast Host, Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon, from cardiac arrest.

“The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space.

“Further details will be communicated in due course,” said Power 98.7 management.

He was age 51.

In remembrance of Mabena’s legendary TV and radio career, we’ve curated a list of some of his best photo moments.

2015 interview with Sunday Independent

2015 interview with Bob Mabena for the Sunday Independent. Picture: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency(ANA)

25 years in radio

Bob Mabena celebrated his 25 years in radio at Sun City also in 2015. He invited guest like Thebe, DJ da VIinci , DJ fresh and Christos to perform people came in numbers to celebrate with Bob. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Metro FM launch party

Bob Mabena, Penny Lebenya and Sugermax at the Metro FM Launch Party at the Palms in Sandton, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. Picture. Adrian de Kock/African News Agency(ANA)

YFM morning host (2004)

Picture: Debbie Yazbek/African News Agency(ANA)

Khaya FM (2004)

Bob Mabena and his team at the Khaya Fm studios in Rosebank. Picture Mujahid Safodien/African News Agency(ANA)

Colleagues and fellow celebrities also paid tribute to Mabena on social media:

