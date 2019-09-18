Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe. Picture: Instagram

Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe has left some of her fans heartbroken after a recent tweet. The "Being Bonang" breakout star revealed on Tuesday that that she is in love.

She tweeted: "It’s so amazing to be in love".

It’s so amazing to be in love 🥰🥰🥰 — Pinkygirl 🇿🇦 (@tebogopinkygirl) September 16, 2019

A very nice Limpopo guy 🥰 — Pinkygirl 🇿🇦 (@tebogopinkygirl) September 17, 2019

Pinky Girl's star started rising when she first appeared on media personality and business women, Bonang Matheba's reality show "Being Bonang".

Now in the third season, Pinky Girl seems to be the main storyline. In a recent episode, her cousin, Bonang gave her a BMW convertible.

In the scene, Bonang goes to a dealership with her assistant Sefiso to buy the car. "I am happy that everyone is prepared and that the car is here ready for us", said Bonang.

This follows hot on the heels of news that Pinky Girl, is following her dream of becoming a DJ after becoming a household name thanks to featuring on "Being Bonang" as a main cast member.

On season three of the reality TV show, Pinky Girl voiced her aspiration to become a DJ, even going to Pretoria to take lessons from DJ Miggs FoReal.

In the segment on "Being Bonang", Pinky Girl is taught how to beat match two songs making for an effortless transition from one song to the next along with dropping out the base of a song.

Fans of the show were shocked when Pinky Girl revealed she worked in IT and in a recent interview with Move Magazine, she said that she had quit her job after seven years due to the reality TV show.

"I quit when my colleagues realised I was related to Bonang. Some started acting awkward. Especially, my female colleagues gave me a hard time."