Pinky Girl launches platform to help female DJs

Reality television star Tebogo ‘Pinky Girl’ Mekgwe has officially launched the Pinky Couch Sessions. The platform seeks to help female DJs showcase their talents and potentially help them make it in the music business.

As a female DJ herself, Pinky Girl understands how hard it can be to have a breakthrough in the industry. The Pinky Couch Sessions will happen every month at different venues where upcoming female DJs will be chosen to become a part of the experience. “I am very happy that I decided to do this as I believe that it will impact a lot of upcoming female DJs in a positive and meaningful way. Things can only get better from here on,” said Pinky Girl.

While Women’s Day was the perfect time to introduce her initiative as it is aimed at celebrating and uplifting women in the entertainment industry, Pinky Girl said that this will be an ongoing platform as she believes that women need to constantly be acknowledged, not just on Women’s Day or for Women’s Month. Just last year Pinky Girl kept her fans locked down on her Instagram stories with some of the coolest music tracks. The “Being Bonang” breakout star, who first revealed that she wanted to be a DJ while still on the show, has been working hard to gain respect as a DJ and not just Bonang Matheba’s cousin.