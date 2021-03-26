Pinky Girl mourns the loss of her granny

Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe, has just lost someone special in her life. The reality star took to Twitter to share the news and followed up on Instagram to let her fans know that she just lost the “most kindest, peaceful and unselfish” person in her life- her grandmother, Koko Thabang. The death of her grandmother comes just days after Pinky Girl celebrated her birthday on March 20. I just lost my grandma 😭💔 — Pinkygirl 🇿🇦 (@tebogopinkygirl) March 24, 2021 In the Instagram caption she paid tribute to Koko Thabang saying that she was the one who nicked named her “Pinky Girl” because of her colour at birth and that she will live by this name forever. “24/03/21’ ✨I lost the most kindest, peaceful and unselfish human being in my life ,with a heart of Gold ,My grandma 😭💔✨ She named me Pinkygirl when I was born, she said was so pink 😄💕everything she bought me was pink”.

“I will live by this name forever. I wish my kids were already here to experience her love too😭💕She taught me so much, most importantly , how to love and how to treat everyone with kindness and respect no matter where they come from. I will always cherish your love my Queen “ Koko Thabang” 👵❤️✨👑 24/03/21,“ read the caption.

On Twitter her fans sent her messages of condolences.

“My sincere condolences to you and your family and May her soul rest in peace . May you find healing in the Lord”, said Paula Mosopa.

And Nicodemus J Jackson said: “Sorry pinky mugal, may her soul rest in eternity peace”.