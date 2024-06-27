Pitch Black Afro opens up about his mother dying in his presence

Kwaito/hip-hop MC Thulani ‘Pitch Black Afro’ Ngcobo has recently opened up about his mother dying in his presence. The “Ntofontofo” hitmaker’s mother - Geli Amelia Vilanculos Ngcobo - died a week ago at her house in Orlando East.

In an interview with TshisaLive, Pitch Black Afro revealed that his mother died in his presence while they were listening to the radio. "My mother passed away in front of us, while we were listening to radio stories on Ukhozi FM,” he said. The artist said that his mother asked to be placed on the couch as she was tired from standing.

“Not knowing those were her last words. She was 82, I'll always love her,” he added. Following the death of his wife Catherine Modisane in 2018, Pitch Black Afro has had a destructive journey. After being found guilty of homicide over her death, the artist was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but served a total of three years behind bars. He also said that he was planning to record a song for his mother in August.

“My mother and my wife were everything to me and I was planning to record a song for my mother in August, as it's Women's Month, but I guess it wasn't meant to be,” he said. However, in the midst of the pain, he finds comfort in the time he was able to spend with his mother after being released from prison. He also shared how grateful he was that his mother gave him support when everyone turned their backs on him. “She supported me in my trying times and stood tall for me while the country turned on me," he said.