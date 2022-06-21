Podcast and Chill finally break their silence on Sol Phenduka joining Kaya FM: ‘I felt betrayal’

Last week, “Podcast and Chill” co-host Sol Phenduka announced that he'd be joining Kaya 959 as a new presenter on the station, in a slot alongside Dineo Ranaka. Since then, rumours have been swirling on Twitter about whether or not this marks the end of the podcast.

Story continues below Advertisement

While Sol did not directly comment on his future status with the podcast, he did retweet a post that seemed to indicate he was going nowhere. “Sol Phenduka is not leaving #PodcastAndChill musani ukuthuka Chillers sisonke and don’t you ever undermine Mac G, he’s a GOAT,” tweeted @BLO_WELL. Sol Phenduka is not leaving #PodcastAndChill musani ukuthuka Chillers sisonke and don’t you ever undermine Mac G, he’s a GOAT. — PHATHAKAHLE (@BLO_WELL) June 15, 2022 Until yesterday's episode, the podcast's host MacG had remained curiously silent on the matter, with many fans having been speculating that he would use the podcast to share his thoughts.

And while he did bring up Sol's move to Kaya 959, he didn't exactly share his personal views and, instead, probed the podcast's faceless co-host Ghost Lady for her thoughts. “How did you feel as a radio fundi when you found out that Sol's going to Kaya?” he asked. "Yoh, I think it was conflict for me, I don't know, I was in between,“ she responded.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I felt, like obviously everybody, betrayal because it is guys. I felt two ways about it, let me just say that." When Sol asked how it's a betrayal, she responded by saying she felt like he was leaving to go secure a bag. “And obviously with the conversations you've had with this podcast, that you don't like or necessarily agree with everything mainstream, now you go to that very same mainstream,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement