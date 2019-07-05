Lady Zamar. Photo: Floyd Matlala

When Yamikani Banda aka Lady Zamar first burst into the house music scene, it was possibly through a house track where she featured as a vocalist. By the time her debut album 'King Zamar' rolled around, she had become a household name where dance music is concerned.

The album has had tremendously successful, with the album walking away with 'Dance Album of the Year at the 2018' edition of the annual South African Music Awards.

After celebrating her birthday and launching her latest 20 track album titled 'Monarch', we get into conversation with Lady Zamar about the inspiration behind the album - which she reveals was mostly the experiences she had since her first album.

She also explained that the process of writing the album was for her majorly therapeutic, and helped her evolve from a place of darkness to the lightness that now fills the album.

We also delved into what her fashion inspirations and how she handled being the talk of the town on the many occasions that she made fashion choices that many of her followers found to be rather disturbing.

Lady Zamar also touched on what drives her to be the musician she is, and how she overcame the initial challenge that was posed by the loved ones, who didn't think dance music was an appropriate genre for her, especially because of her upbringing.

In this 40 minute long conversation Lady Zamar opens up and gives all an opportunity to know who lives behind the stage persona and powerful vocals.

Listen to the full podcast interview below:

