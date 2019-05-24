Francios Louw. Picture: Supplied

Television presenter and beauty fundi Francois Louw opens up about the alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of his ex-fiancé just a few weeks after their break up. Witnesses say Louw's ex was allegedly hitting the "Hashtags" presenter in the face, while the other man, who, IOL Entertainment later discovered was the ex's new boyfriend, kicked and punched Louw outside a club in Sandton.

Chatting to Louw, who is still visibly shaken, and bruised confirmed the attack happened on May 11, and said a case of assault against the ex and his companion has been opened with Bramley Police Station.

Louw says he was coming from a work function with his co-host Jarred Doyle when they bumped into the ex and his new “boyfriend” at a club in Illovo, Sandton.

He says what started as a verbal altercation with the ex's companion shouting out homophobic slurs, escalated quickly into an assault in the club's parking lot.

"This guy bumped me on the dance floor, so we went outside, and they were there again...this guy kept saying to me, ‘I’m going to fuck your botox face up. Then he said to me...which is weird because he is also gay, f*ken moffie," recalls Louw.

He continued detailing the horrific incident: "He slapped me, and then this guy grabbed me by the collar and threw me into a rock garden, I could have been badly hurt. I was lying there and he kicked me while Pierre was just watching.

"This is what bothers me about abuse, whether you are a man or a woman, no one deserves it...it doesn’t matter what happened, nothing justifies physically harming another person.

"It was extremely embarrassing but it’s the aftermath of the abuse that is equally traumatic."

On how he is hoping his story will help other victims of abuse that are scared of coming out, for many reasons he said: "It wasn’t easy but I believe we should take a stand as a country, it doesn’t matter what type of violence or crime it is, we need to lay charges and we need to make sure that the police follows it up because up until now, the police haven’t done anything.

"We need to send out a message that it is not okay. We live in a society where there is a lot of hatred, which is very sad, but don’t do it with your fist, and even with your tongue as well, just walk away."

Efforts to reach the ex-fiancé were unsuccessful.

Gauteng Police spokesperson, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that a case of assault has been opened at the Bramely police statition and was currently under investigation. No arrests have been made.

* Catch Hashtags Saturdays on eExtra, DSTV channel 195.

