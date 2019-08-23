No topic is sacred- if the streets are talking about it, Stirring The Pop will talk about it. Picture: Supplied

"Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast.



Hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Liam Karabo Joyce and Alyssia Birjalal and r ecorded at Independent Media’s Durban office, the show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry.





It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, SPICE, which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially looking at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent.





This week, the segment looks at Bonang's upcoming TV show for SABC 1, where the hosts speculate what the show is about; the Rosette Ncwana alleged catfish situation - is it real or not? They also discuss Proteas bowler, Kagiso Rabada getting into music.





The second segment is TOPIC OF THE WEEK, which is a weekly topic discussion, which is pop culture related. The hosts get serious and critique the state of the entertainment industry and pop culture.





This week the hosts discuss the local celebrity reality shows - are they working or are they a waste of airtime?





The third and final segment sees the hosts STAN or BAN celebrities or the things that celebrities are doing that needs to either be celebrated or addressed.





Stirring The Pop is Independent Media Lifestyle's entertainment and pop culture podcast where Alyssia Birjalal, Buhle Mbonambi and Liam Karabo Joyce talk all things entertainment.




