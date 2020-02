PODCAST: Stirring The Pop S2 E1 talks Zozibini's homecoming, Bonang's bubbly and Boity's throne









Zozibini Tunzi File picture: AP "Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday.

This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Alyssia Birjalal and Clinton Moodley and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office.

The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry.

No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it.





It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by a topic of the week and then to end things off, the popular 'Stan or Ban' segment.





This week the team talks about the return of Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, to South Africa for her homecoming celebration this weekend.





They tackle the drama around Bonang Matheba's House of BNG MCC, taking the masses to school while they are at it.





And, are Boity and Maps dating? The streets seem to think so.





In this week's main topic, they talk about Taylor Swift's documentary, Miss Americana, and whether these kind of documentaries produced by musicians about their lives, are indulgent or not. They also share which artists they think should have documentaries.





To end of the show, the ban a couple of things (and people), while showing love to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for their brilliant performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.





Listen to the episode, here: