AKA and DJ Zinhle. Pciture: Instagram
"Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday.

This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Alyssia Birjalal, Buhle Mbonambi and Liam Karabo Joyce and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office. 

The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry.

No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it.  

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by a topic of the week and then to end things off, the popular 'Stan or Ban' segment.

This week the team speaks about the unending drama with rapper, AKA's break-up with fellow musician, DJ Zinhle. 

Should we still care and were we wrong about calling them 2019's music power couple?
A picture shared by actress and personality, Khanyi Mbau, with her brother, Lasizwe, shocked the internet as it appeared she had digitally altered his appearance. 

The team talks about how they would have reacted if their sibling had done similar to them. And also, are Khanyi and Lasizwe beefing? 

The wedding of the year is nearly on our screens (well, Showmax screens). The team previews the wedding and their thoughts on those who made the cut and those who didn't. 

To end this week's episode, whose recording was hampered by load shedding, they discuss the latest drama surrounding the British Royal Family. 

Listen to the episode here: 