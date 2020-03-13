PODCAST: 'Stirring The Pop' season 2 episode 6 talks about AKA's trigger fingers

"Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday.

This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Alyssia Birjalal and Clinton Moodley and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office.

The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry.





No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it.





It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by a topic of the week and then to end things off, the popular 'Stan or Ban' segment.





This week the team talks about AKA and his constant tweeting about his relationship status. The local rapper is clearly living for his new younger girlfriend and told everyone they should find themselves one too.





The 32-year-old "Fela In Versace" hitmaker's new relationship seems to have put him in high spirits and he's told his followers to also date a 21-year-old since it's lekker.

Find yourself a lekker 21 year old my broer. Trust me🥰 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 8, 2020





This past week a New York judge also sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. He was found guilty in a trial last month, a dramatic fall from grace for one of Hollywood's most powerful figures.





Listen below:

The team also looks at some of Meghan Markle's last engagements this past week before stepping down as a senior member of the British royal family at the end of March.