Police confirm rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik

Gauteng police have confirmed that a formal case of rape has been opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik, Eyewitness News reported.

This comes after a mystery woman, who goes by the name @Nampree, publicly accused the two radio personalities of allegedly drugging and raping her and three other women in 2011.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, she wrote: “@DJFreshSA & @euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking (drugging) me & further raping me? I was completed (completely) drugged I don't whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula (you raped us).

The woman said she was a virgin at the time of the sexual assault and that she had to take anxiety medication before she could speak about the incident on social media.

Shortly after the tweet made waves, Fresh issued an official statement denying the allegations.