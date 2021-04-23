Prev Reddy’s 'Real, Real Housewives of Durban' skit leaves Mzansi in stitches

Released on April 22 on YouTube, the laugh-a-minute video features the star of the show and everyone’s favourite aunty, Shamilla, along with all Reddy’s other alter-egos like Devi, Kogie and Saras.

Business woman and the real reality star Sorisha Naidoo also joins in on the fun to add more spice to the already flavourful skit.

Prev’s take on the finale comes to a dramatic end with Shamilla and Devi facing off in an ultimate showdown.

He takes a stab at the reality show, revealing just how jealous and petty Shamilla is as she goes on a “revenge” mission to beat a record set by Devi at a well known trampoline park. After “beating” the record, she invites the ladies home to celebrate her victory, leaving Devi besides herself.

The six-and-a-half minute skit, just like the Showmax reality series, brings with it plenty of laughs, drama and pettiness between the ladies and has proved to be very much a hit on social media.

Reddy took to Instagram to share the video along with the caption: “You asked and it’s here! The finale of ’The Real, Real Housewives of Durban!’ Shamilla and Devi’s ultimate showdown. Full video on YouTube now! Don’t miss the 2 part finale of ’The Real Housewives of Durban’ on the 30th of April on Showmax!”.