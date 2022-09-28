Priddy Ugly denies doping claims ahead of his fight with Cassper Nyovest

It’s all roads lead to Tshwane this weekend where rappers Priddy Ugly and Cassper Nyovest will battle it out in the boxing ring.
The most anticipated “Celeb City” event is set to take place at the Sun Bet Arena on Saturday, October 1.
Seemingly confident and ready to be crowned a champion this weekend, the “Soil” star took to Twitter to set the record straight regarding rumours that he might be using drugs to help him defeat Nyovest.
“I’m seeing talks of steroids under my post, it’s wild that gents think I look so good that it can’t be natural 😂” said Priddy Ugly.
“FYI, I’m the 1 that insisted that we need to be drug-free & do drug tests every couple of weeks leading up 2 the fight. BEEN ready & waiting 4 that test 5 weeks now.”
And when his rival threatened to beat the s*** out of him, he simply responded by saying: “I had to lose a lot of muscle mass to fight you.
“You (are) about to lose to someone shorter, way lighter, (with) less facial hair & you have a Bentley & McLaren + you filled up the dome & you trained for 3 years, just to lose to me. Damn, I’d be dropping wack raps too …”
In celebration of his impending victory against Nyovest, the rapper debuted his latest ink, an eagle that covers his back, which he said took more than 12 hours to complete.
He went on to thank his team and family for their support.
“I just want to take this opportunity to thank all my trainers, my sparring partners, my coaches, my mentors, my team, my loved ones, God & my Ancestors. I’m ready, because of you all! MAKWANDE 🙏🏽,” wrote the star.
Meanwhile, Nyovest recently confirmed that he had lost major sponsors just weeks before the event.
“With Sponsors and TV partners pulling out this fight it’s gonna take a miracle to turn it around but I ain’t give up just yet,” said Nyovest.
“… we lost the SS partnership, which then led to us losing betting company sponsorship cause they want TV.
“As things stand, the only people who are going to see the fight are the people who have bought tickets to see it live. No TV or streaming,” added the star.
The “Celeb City” boxing exhibition fight is part of a weekend-long event that includes musical performances. It runs from Friday, September 30, to Sunday, October 2.