Prince Kaybee admits to cheating after inappropriate DMs and nude leak

Prince Kaybee has admitted to cheating after a direct message conversation leaked along with a nude picture.

Twitter was set ablaze on Tuesday when DMs were leaked on the Hot and Served Instagram page from a woman named Eurica detailing a conversation between her and the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker.

Prince Kaybee initially refuted the claims in now-deleted tweets and said: “But this isn't fair, wheres the rest of the screenshot, this is Eurica mos, a costume designer that came for costume measurements for videos to be shot in Capetown, there's a part where I tell her to hurry up I'm playing at 11, ai bo Eurica, sies. (sic)”

He continued: “Lesson learned today, do not entertain anyone even if they looking for work. Whether you guys had a fling or not, DO NOT ENTERTAIN.”

However, another woman came forward with more alleged receipts in a now-deleted post including an Instagram DM conversation and in the process leaked a nude picture of the “Gugulethu” hitmaker.

Following the Twitter frenzy, Prince Kaybee admitted on Wednesday morning that he had cheated.

He apologised to his girlfriend, Zola Mhlongo, who he said he had publicly humiliated, and his mother.

“I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart,” Prince Kaybee said.

Last year, the “Banomoya” hitmaker and Zola officially made their relationship public during a “Defining Love” episode.

Prince Kaybee and Zola, who revealed that they been seeing each other for a little over a year, wore their hearts on their sleeves on the episode of the YouTube show.

According to Prince Kaybee, he has social media to thank for “connecting” him with Zola, whom he first saw on the timeline and then later slid into her DMs.

The pair then moved to proper get-to-know-you conversations and the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker eventually became the resident DJ on her radio show.

After he gathered the courage to tell Zola to stop “ignoring” the feelings she had for him, they started dating.