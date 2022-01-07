Prince Kaybee apologises to his late father for being ungrateful

Now that local music producer, Prince Kaybee is a dad, he has come to realise the importance of it and says he wishes he could apologise to his dad for being ungrateful as a child. The producer took to his social media to tweet about how sorry he was for thinking that his dad purposely chose not to be present most of the time when he was growing up. But now he realises that his father always worked to make sure his family was well looked after.

He wrote: "I'd like to apologise to my Dad for thinking he was sometimes not present in my life by choice, He was an incredible man that made sure we are stable as a family financially and worked his ass off. RIP DAD". In response to this tweet one fan said: "Parenthood changes your perspective on things. A pity, most harbour these feelings/thoughts for years…what a waste of precious time". Prince Kaybee agreed and responded to the fan's twee, saying: "It changes everything, I wish I could tell him to his face how ungrateful it was of me to expect so much and still he should have answers to my hungry belly each and every day of my childhood".