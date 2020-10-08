Prince Kaybee comes for DJ Maphorisa, says he looks like Lion Lager

Local music producer Prince Kaybee always seems to have something to say when DJ Maphorisa posts anything. The “Nana Thula” producer was having a good skin day and decided to post a close-up selfie, sharing that make-up artists tell him how smooth his skin is. Enter the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker, who made fun of Phori’s head and said he looked like a Lion Lager bottle. Hloho ya hao ekare bottle ya LION LAGER, plus its on special ke bo R10 https://t.co/WR3w59nyBY — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 7, 2020 One tweep even put the “Midnight Starring” producer’s face on pictures of the Lion Lager bottle and can. To which Prince Kaybee said: “LOL. Ya’ll will not see heaven …

“How much did they give Phori for ambassadorship, which song did they use for the advert?”

LOL 🤣Ya’ll will not see heaven...



how much did they give Phori for ambassadorship, which song did they use for the advert? pic.twitter.com/pshDIGRZe9 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 7, 2020

The ongoing twar between the two producers started with a spat about artists’ ownership of their master recordings, moved on to cars and then came back to masters.

In a recent Twitter rant, Maphorisa alleged that the “Gugulethu” hitmaker, along with many local artists, did not have the rights to his master recordings.

Maphorisa is once again throwing shade at Prince Kaybee.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the “Scorpion King” posted a photoshopped image of Prince Kaybee, captioning it: “ If No Masters was a per....... mxm let me Tool.”

Maphorisa was retweeting a Kanye West’s post about wanting to buy his masters from Universal.