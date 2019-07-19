Lady Zamar and Prince Kaybee. Picture: Twitter

Local producer Prince Kaybee has come to the defence of Lady Zamar after trolls attacked her for the acne on her face. The Gugulethu hitmaker shared a picture with Zamar in the studio working on their upcoming single Own the Night on Tuesday and trolls took this opportunity to make fun of the singer's skin.

In the picture, Zamar is seen smiling while recording the song with Kaybee next to her and visible acne on her face.

Trolls quickly decided to comment on the "Love is Blind" singer skin, with one user asking "what's wrong with her face?"

Whats wrong with her face ?? Please use Portia M products @Lady_Zamar pic.twitter.com/gjeYpvUDuD — Kamohelo👑 (@Slaykeesha) July 16, 2019

Following the nasty comments regarding Zamar's face, the producer replied to the trolls, and said: "Posted a pic of me and @Lady_Zamar yesterday and it breaks my heart that we ignore people's gifts only to highlight their imperfections like we are anywhere near perfect ourselves."

Posted a pic of me and @Lady_Zamar yesterday and it breaks my heart that we ignore people's gifts only to highlight their imperfections like we are anywhere near perfect ourselves 💔 — Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 17, 2019

Zamar shared her reaction to the comments on Twitter in a lengthy thread, addressing cyberbullying as a whole, referencing the suicide of Nichume Siwundla as one of the examples of how cyberbullying can have real-life consequences.

You guys need to understand that what you say from the comfort of your beds and homes is about someone.. haven’t y’all learnt the power of words yet? A singer just committed suicide the other day coz of body issues.. another girl committed suicide coz of her acne .. — MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) July 16, 2019

Zamar ended her thread by speaking directly about her acne and said: "Stop this nonsense cyber bullying as if you weren’t taught goodness by someone in your life.. PEOPLE GET ACNE ALL THE TIME.. IM NOT PERFECT".