Prince Kaybee defends Cassper Nyovest for not donating during Covid-19

Sometimes your enemies can turn into your friends and even defend you in sticky situations. We are not saying that Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee have become friends since their last beef about who has the biggest muscles, but Prince Kaybee defending Cassper on the twitter streets seemed unlikely. Until it happened. This week the "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker defended Cassper after a user on Twitter posted pictures of billionaire Patrice Motsepe and Mufasa. Called Patrice a "donater" and the "Move for Me" hitmaker a "fifa player".

This came after the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper decided to add his two cents regarding why he hasn't donated anything after being touched be a tweep who responded to an article about Rihanna - who gave R88 million for medical equipment for New York City.

@RealThatsoM said: "South African celebrities are playing Fifa".

To which, Cassper quote tweeted and replied: "We don't have Rihanna money. Truth is, we don't even know what we gone eat if the lockdown goes down for more than 3 months. Maybe if we were supported and stanned like yall stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't have."

After the user tweeted the pictures of Patrice and Cassper, Kaybee said "But this is Bullsh**t, let the other guy enjoy his Fifa in peace, we can’t be going around with so much entitlement."