Prince Kaybee defends 'rapey' comment claims

Music producer Prince Kaybee has hit back at claims that he dropped a “rapey” comment while weighing in on a debate about women saying no to advances from men.





The topic was sparked by a Twitter user who tweeted: “Why do men challenge you when you decline something they offer you? Keep your 'why not' I sure as hell didn’t stutter.”





Soon a debate ensued, and the "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker weighed in, suggesting that it was all about the tone in which the woman said no.



