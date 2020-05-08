Prince Kaybee defends 'rapey' comment claims
Music producer Prince Kaybee has hit back at claims that he dropped a “rapey” comment while weighing in on a debate about women saying no to advances from men.
The topic was sparked by a Twitter user who tweeted: “Why do men challenge you when you decline something they offer you? Keep your 'why not' I sure as hell didn’t stutter.”
Soon a debate ensued, and the "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker weighed in, suggesting that it was all about the tone in which the woman said no.
“I think the tone in which you deliver matters ..., sometimes the 'No' is inviting,” he tweeted.
I think the tone in which you deliver matters., sometimes the “No” is inviting. https://t.co/x2rpoQVMN1— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 7, 2020
While some agreed with Kaybee's sentiment and said some women may need some convincing, others slammed him for not understanding that “no means no”.
Kaybee responded to them by saying he understood that no means no, but his girlfriend had said “no” many times. He added that sometimes the “no” meant “come back for more”.
When a user asked him how it was inviting, he simply said "okay".
Lol I understand that, my gf said no so many times but guess what😅— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 7, 2020
Inviting how? No! means No! There is no Yes in No!— Thuthula_S (@s_thuthula) May 7, 2020
No is no.— . (@lisa_haibo) May 7, 2020
When a user said that "sometimes no means yes", Kaybee agreed saying that it was also dependent on who was being approached.
This what I’m tryna say, it also depends who is approaching. In some of my r/ships they all said No, I offered coffee-NO, I offered lunch-NO, I invited over to the house-NO. But I could tell this “No” is “come back for more” kinda thing. https://t.co/z0VQZp3rqA— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 7, 2020
When a user said that Kaybee's comments sounded “rapey”, he responded saying that it was not his “intention at all”.
That was not the intention at all, please reset😊 https://t.co/hTRKIta25b— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 7, 2020