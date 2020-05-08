EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram
Prince Kaybee defends 'rapey' comment claims

Music producer Prince Kaybee has hit back at claims that he dropped a “rapey” comment while weighing in on a debate about women saying no to advances from men.

The topic was sparked by a Twitter user who tweeted: “Why do men challenge you when you decline something they offer you? Keep your 'why not' I sure as hell didn’t stutter.”

Soon a debate ensued, and the "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker weighed in, suggesting that it was all about the tone in which the woman said no.

“I think the tone in which you deliver matters ..., sometimes the 'No' is inviting,” he tweeted.
While some agreed with Kaybee's sentiment and said some women may need some convincing, others slammed him for not understanding that “no means no”. 

Kaybee responded to them by saying he understood that no means no, but his girlfriend had said “no” many times. He added that sometimes the “no” meant “come back for more”.
When a user asked him how it was inviting, he simply said "okay".
When a user said that "sometimes no means yes", Kaybee agreed saying that it was also dependent on who was being approached. 

