Sunday, December 4, 2022

Prince Kaybee dishes out advice to men: ‘Take your place in the world’

Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram

Published 23m ago

Successful local music producer Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to dish out some great advice to men.

“The 4th Republic” album maker, who has been through his fair share of battles over the years, told young men that they should never take the “back seat” and shouldn’t let anyone tell them to “tone it down”.

“There’s consequences in not working hard, young men don’t take the back seat,” he wrote, before telling them to be competitive, aggressive and masculine.

“BE COMPETITIVE, go aggressive, be masculine, take your place in the world. Don’t let anyone tell you to tone it down, take it up a notch every day man❤️🍷✌🏾.“

The multi-platinum and award-winning artist knows exactly what he is talking about; this year the hard-working celebrity launched his own wine brand, Milani.

He also released his latest single, “Three In The Morning” featuring Ben September, in late August. This comes just three months after the release of his seventh studio album, “Gemini”.

While some of Kaybee’s followers heeded his advice, others shared that it was difficult for them to level up due to the economic crisis South Africa finds itself in.

“We’re Trying, Just Have To Stay Patient Until Harvesting Season,” wrote @RaveleThendo.

@SbusileNtokoma1 added to the conversation by dishing out some advice of this own.

“Pretend as if You with in room and have self convo...it will help then go f**king hard after that. Am saying this bcos the reality is…No one is coming to save us younger men. We on our own. We just to keep trying and never give up in whatever we wanna achieve.“

@Prince_0racle disagreed with Kaybee’s tweet, commenting: “That’s the worst advice ever, sht be gettin bigger…”

@Ncongwane25 tweeted: “We trying grootman but things, they are getting worse than better.”

EntertainmentArtistsTwitterCelebrity Gossip2022

