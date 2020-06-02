Prince Kaybee dragged for telling Mzansi not to buy alcohol

Prince Kaybee found himself in hot water after he called on fans to save their money and not buy alcohol. South Africans queued up at liquor stores across the country on Monday, to buy alcohol after a ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted under lockdown level three. Social media was abuzz with reaction to the lifting of the ban and the award winning producer jumped on his page to encourage his followers to rather save their money. “Don't buy the alcohol, we need every cent,” he wrote on Twitter.

DONT buy the alcohol, we need every cent😔 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 1, 2020

While some agreed with him, soon his mentions were flooded with Twitter users slamming him and saying they would then save by not buying his music.

The DJ laughed this off.

He went on to explain that he had friends who were borrowing money to go buy alcohol and said people should buy what they can afford and not go into debt to buy alcohol.

“Not trying to sound smart at all, Just my thoughts during the most challenging time in the history of mankind, we (are) better off saving. But if you don’t understand, keep it moving,” he told a fan who criticised him.

Not trying to sound smart at all, Just my thoughts during the most challenging time in the history of mankind, we better off saving. But if u don’t understand, keep it moving😊 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 1, 2020

He added that “for the alcohol industry to survive it's not up to the poor, it's up to those who can afford it”.

The "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker wasn't the only one who got heat for making such a suggestion.

One user was dragged, including by some big-name celebs, for claiming that people who were standing in line for alcohol should be investing in property instead.

“No-one's rushing to buy property or to make investments. What a time to be alive,” the user wrote, alongside snaps of people waiting in line.

Rapper Boity hit back, telling the user to let people spend their money how they please.

“So I must leave 6 pack ya R150 and go buy a house with that money? Just leave people to spend their money as they please, man. Jeez!” she wrote.

So I must leave 6pack ya R150 and go buy a house with that money? 😐 Just leave people to spend their money as they please, man. Jeez! 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄😴😴😴😴😴 https://t.co/eedVQvqFlu — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) June 1, 2020



