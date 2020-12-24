Prince Kaybee encourages fans to support black businesses

Award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to encourage his followers to support black businesses. With the Covid-19 pandemic in full swing and the economic damage taking a toll on South Africa, Kaybee said that he hopes that there will be more support for black businesses. After a Twitter user posted a scathing review of a pair of shoes they bought from a local vendor in a now-deleted tweet, the ’Gugulethu’ hitmaker expressed his opinion on the situation. The star highlighted the historical economic struggles of the black community, saying there needs to be more support for black business in South Africa and leave room for some disappointment as it is only human to make mistakes. “We are playing catch up as Black People, we are going to make mistakes. Have a little faith and rally behind your brother, this is when we need each other most,” wrote Prince Kaybee.

We are playing catch up as Black People, we are going to make mistakes, have a little faith and rally behind your brother, this is when we need each other most. On behalf Drip I’m offering to buy you 3 more pairs🙏🏾 https://t.co/SzQnVWh2er — PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) December 21, 2020

Fans took to Twitter to praise the star for his words of wisdom.

See the reactions below:

Leadership right there, let's grow black economy instead of killing it pic.twitter.com/8xh8jQYOqx — Tshego Ledwaba (@TBLedwaba) December 21, 2020

The prince said it best! https://t.co/AXgPBLadEA — #Minister of Restoration (@mpho_magwabeni) December 22, 2020

This is not the first time the star has come to the TL with some financial advice for his fans who need a little guidance. The star said people should not feel ashamed to downgrade.

Even if it's two steps forward and one step back, hard work will guide you back to financial success, he suggested.

“I’ve learnt that downgrading isn’t the end of the world. Yes move into a smaller place, get a smaller car, cut down clothing budget, since trust me, if you work hard enough you WILL get back on your feet. My prayers go out to those who have suffered the humiliation and stress,” tweeted Prince Kaybee.