Prince Kaybee gets exclusive preview of AKA's new songs

It has been a rough few days for AKA.





Sizwe Dhlomo threatened to 'f*ck him up' for free and his long-standing enemy Cassper Nyovest was quick to jump onto the bandwagon and add his spice to an already spicy dish.





However there seems to be some love coming the rappers way, and it is from a fellow award winning musician, Prince Kaybee.





The "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker took to social media to brag about how he got to listen to AKA's new songs before they are set to drop this Friday.





Sharing a screenshot of his telephonic conversation with the Mega, Kaybee described the songs as “fire” saying AKA had “this music thing figured out” using a medal and pleading face emojis on his caption.



