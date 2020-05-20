Prince Kaybee gets exclusive preview of AKA's new songs
It has been a rough few days for AKA.
Sizwe Dhlomo threatened to 'f*ck him up' for free and his long-standing enemy Cassper Nyovest was quick to jump onto the bandwagon and add his spice to an already spicy dish.
However there seems to be some love coming the rappers way, and it is from a fellow award winning musician, Prince Kaybee.
The "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker took to social media to brag about how he got to listen to AKA's new songs before they are set to drop this Friday.
Sharing a screenshot of his telephonic conversation with the Mega, Kaybee described the songs as “fire” saying AKA had “this music thing figured out” using a medal and pleading face emojis on his caption.
He also went on to say "thanks for the call papi".
Feeling that Kaybee was on point with his compliment to him, AKA replied saying, “it takes a hit man to know a hit man.”
Just got the exclusives, @akaworldwide got this music thing figured out 🥇🥺🔥🔥— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 20, 2020
Thanks for the call papi 📱 pic.twitter.com/IuaetZ979e
He also revealed how Kaybee danced like a child in front of the mirror at 4.35 am when he first heard the “fire” tracks.
The "Fela In Versace" hitmaker shared the news that he was dropping three new singles this Friday which are titled, "Cross My Heart", "Monuments" and "Energy".
It takes a hit man to know a hit man. https://t.co/7koYlDRMQ6— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 20, 2020
TRIPLE - DROP 💊 💊💊 THIS FRIDAY. pic.twitter.com/NTOBiqaqYG— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 19, 2020