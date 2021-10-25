Local music producer Prince Kaybee is going to be a dad. The “Banomoya” hitmaker’s partner Zola Mhlongo shared recently shared pictures announcing her pregnancy with a stunning photo-shoot.

Captioning one of her posts, the TV presenter said: “I never thought this magical bump I have growing in front of me could have me waddling around. “Spilling on myself, putting spices in the sink, make me even lose balance now and then “These moments may only last a few months but will be treasured for life.”

It detailed an inappropriate conversation between them. Hazel Mahazard also came forward and posted more alleged receipts in a now-deleted post, including an Instagram DM conversation. In the process, she leaked a nude picture of the “Gugulethu” hitmaker.

After everything came to light, Prince Kaybee admitted to cheating and apologised to his mother and girlfriend. “I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother, I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart,” Prince Kaybee said in a now-deleted post on Twitter. Recently, Kaybee said that after his nude picture was leaked online, some people have cancelled him.