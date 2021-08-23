Prince Kaybee lands in hot water for his views on masculinity

The “Banomoya” hitmaker decided to address “gents” on why masculinity isn’t toxic, when commenting on people being vocal about the dangers of toxic masculinity.

Local music producer Prince Kaybee has landed in hot water, after sharing his views on masculinity.

He goes on to say: “Gents, there’s nothing toxic about being masculine.

“You need that trait as a man to thrive, protect yourself, your loved ones and be successful. No one must ever tell you to tone it down so that you appear equal.”

Tweeps weren’t impressed with his statement, with some explaining why toxic masculinity is violent.