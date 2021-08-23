Prince Kaybee lands in hot water for his views on masculinity
Local music producer Prince Kaybee has landed in hot water, after sharing his views on masculinity.
The “Banomoya” hitmaker decided to address “gents” on why masculinity isn’t toxic, when commenting on people being vocal about the dangers of toxic masculinity.
He goes on to say: “Gents, there’s nothing toxic about being masculine.
“You need that trait as a man to thrive, protect yourself, your loved ones and be successful. No one must ever tell you to tone it down so that you appear equal.”
Tweeps weren’t impressed with his statement, with some explaining why toxic masculinity is violent.
After getting backlash, the “Charlotte” producer then followed his initial statement up by posting: “I’m not a rapist or an abuser, in fact I think I have OPENLY advocated for women more than any other Dj in SA.
“There’s men and women that kill, rape, abuse and molest, MEN AND WOMEN. Masculinity is a component of being a man, we need strong men to protect women,” he tweeted.
This response also didn’t sit well with tweeps, with many people explaining how toxic masculinity feeds into the violence against women in South Africa.
Last week, Prince Kaybee uncovered a Twitter account of someone pretending to be him.
And now, he has appealed to his fans to help him report the bogus account.
Taking to Twitter on Friday, the “Uwrongo” hitmaker pleaded with his followers to help take down the fake account.
He wrote: “Please help me report this account...!!!💔💔.”
The fake account, which was seemingly opened in 2010, with just over 7 800 followers, got tongues wagging this week, when they made a controversial statement concerning Sjava and Lady Zamar’s abuse allegations.
“Which domestic violence did Sjava commit.
“There are women who have been proven to have lied. Including Lady Zamar.
“Sjava is trending here for an allegation that didn’t carry.
“What about Kelly Khumalo. Why isn’t she on the list based on an allegation,” wrote the impersonator.
While many came guns blazing, ready to attack Prince Kaybee, tweeps quickly realised that it was not him making the comments.
Fans encouraged the star to get his account verified to avoid people impersonating him.