Prince Kaybee reacts to Uncle Waffles being verified on Twitter before him

Award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has reacted to news that viral star Uncle Waffles has been verified by Twitter before him. The news of Uncle Waffles being verified on Twitter got tongues wagging this week on the social media streets.

While many fans have flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages, there have of course been just as many others questioning her verified status. Prince Kaybee responded to the news after a Twitter user asked how Waffles was verified but not the “Gugulethu” hitmaker. The DJ sarcastically reacted to the news, writing: “They don’t verify upcoming artists.”

They don’t verify upcoming artists…🙃 https://t.co/r1gRgItomp — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 9, 2021 Last month Uncle Waffles took social media by storm with her infectious dance moves as she deejayed in front of a packed crowd. This saw her become a celebrity overnight. the video in question is sitting on more than four million views on Twitter, she's earned the highly sought after follow from Canadian rapper Drake, and her Instagram following has jumped from just under 10k to more than 250k. While having a blue tick next to your name on social media may not be a big deal for some, but it was something worth celebrating for Uncle Waffles.