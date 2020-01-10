Prince Kaybee says he has no beef with DJ Maphorisa









Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram What seemed like a normal post of celebration turned into a ward-winning DJ Prince Kaybee denying any form of beef between him and DJ Maphorisa.

This week Kaybee took to Twitter to celebrate another accomplishment, his 2019 hit with Msaki, "Fetch Your Life" was the most played song on-air in Mzansi in 2019, according to Radio Monitor.

He thanked South Africa but also tagged DJ Maphorisa in the tweet saying that he can keep December because the "Gugulethu" hitmaker had the rest of the year.





He said, “Ola Maphorisa you can have December, I will have the whole twelve months. Fetch Your Life dominated from January 1 till December 31 with over 1.3 billion audience impacts, thank you SA, @Msaki.”

Ola @DjMaphorisa you can have December I will have the whole 12 Months. Fetch Your Life dominated from 1st January till 31st December with over 1.3 Billion audience impacts🙏🏾 THANK YOU SOUTH AFRICA @Msaki_ZA pic.twitter.com/hPp3UzdkzK — K A B E L O (@PrinceKaybee_SA) January 8, 2020





One user asked Kaybee if he had beef with the fellow DJ and Kaybee was quick to say no.

NOOOOO guys mahn stop it, Phori is my brother @DjMaphorisa — K A B E L O (@PrinceKaybee_SA) January 8, 2020

Aybo I’m not beefing, @DjMaphorisa is a good peer of mine, we even planning a car spinning contest, akere Phori?😊 — K A B E L O (@PrinceKaybee_SA) January 8, 2020

It was his mention of Maphorisa in the tweet and led some fans to believe that Kaybee was starting beef with Maphorisa or already had some with him.Kaybee even went on to say that he was Maphorisa were planning a car spinning contest.