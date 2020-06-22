Prince Kaybee says he will not work with Black Coffee

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has made it clear that he does not want to work with Black Coffee. The "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker recently answered questions from his followers on Twitter in which he gave honest answers. The questions were around his latest single, "Ayabulela", his career and of course, his apparent beef with fellow stars in the music industry. When asked who inspired him to become a DJ, Kaybee said it was Coffee. However, he did not mince his words when he said that he did not want to work with the very same man that inspired him.

"I don’t want to work with Black Coffee," he said when asked if there was a future collaboration between the two heavyweights.

I don’t want to work with Black Coffee#PrinceKaybeeTwitterView https://t.co/IlvMdM9ire — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 19, 2020

Last month Kaybee and Coffee got into a twar when Kaybee tweeted: "The problem is that celebrities fall for the same trap all the time, 'the urge to sound wise'. You watch a few youtube videos you (sic) wanna sound intelligent. Carry on, you will meet your maker. (sic)"

Black Coffee responded saying "Here’s a question without the “urge of sounding intelligent “.....are you a celebrity?"

The two went back and forth with Coffee called Kaybee a "house n*gger".

In his question and answer session with fans, Kaybee also cleared the air on whether or not his latest single was a diss track aimed at Black Coffee and Euphonik.

"It does sound like a dis track but honestly I wasn’t even thinking about either of those two gents", he responded when asked.