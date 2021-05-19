Prince Kaybee says he won’t sue Rea Gopane for comments on his nudes

DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has said he won’t sue Rea Gopane for comments he made about the star’s “leaked nudes”’.

In a video clip, Rea can be heard saying “Kaybee is one disgusting motherf***er. Prince, you want to be couple goals on social media and show off your girl but behind the scenes you doing evil shit”.

Prince Kaybee made headlines last week after a woman named DJ Hazel Mahazard took to social media to share screenshots of a conversation between she and Kaybee which alluded to them sharing more than a platonic relationship. A “sexual photograph” was included in one of the posts.

While Kaybee issued a public statement admitting to cheating, he sought legal action over the “offensive statements” and publishing of his “nudes”.

After being served with a letter of demand by Prince Kaybee, Hazel issued a public apology for “offending statements” and distributing “sexual photographs”.

After the video caught the attention of hundreds of Twitter users, the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker took to the social media platform to answer fans questions about whether he planned to take legal action against Rea over the comments.

“Why would I sue, let him speak his mind, he wouldn’t afford it. Good luck with your career,” said Prince Kaybee.

Why would I sue, let him speak his mind, he wouldn’t afford it. Goodluck with your career @reagopane ❤️ https://t.co/zUAgA77JuG — THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 16, 2021

When another tweep said Rea's comments would result in him “catching hands”, Kaybee added that doing so would not do any good.

“I would break his jawline and send him to sleep, but what good is that gonna do. Let him enjoy swearing at me and running his mouth, all love this side,” he replied.

I would break his jawline and send him to sleep, but what good is that gnna do. Let him enjoy swearing at me and running his mouth, all love this side❤️ https://t.co/TwcuiuybCY — THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 17, 2021

This week media personality Bonang Matheba brought out the big guns and opted to sue the podcaster.

Bonang is suing Rea for R500 000 after a video of him went viral, following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend rapper AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe last month.

In the video, Rea and his co-host discuss the circumstances around Anele’s death and how, at her funeral, her father, Durban businessman Moses Tembe, had alluded to his daughter possibly having a problem with substance abuse.

“We know AKA, let’s not hide from the truth. Scoop (television presenter Scoop Makhathini) told us that AKA is on cocaine and Bonang is the one that got him onto cocaine. Scoop told us that, so we know that AKA is into hard drugs,” Rea said.

Rea’s co-host warns him not to speak about things he has no evidence of, but the podcaster continued.

Bonang then served legal papers on him, related to defamation proceedings.

Sent on behalf of her lawyers, the letter read: "On Sunday 9 May 2021 you falsely and unlawfully accused Bonang Matheba in a widely published video clip of, inter alia, having introduced AKA (Kiernan Jarryd Forbes) to cocaine.

“In the context of what was being discussed in the video clip, this defamatory allegation was exacerbated by the shocking insinuation that the death of AKA's girlfriend Anele (Nellie) Tembe was due to AKA's alleged use of cocaine.

"The allegations were defamatory, hurtful and were deliberately intended to humiliate my client and undermine her reputation.

“The allegations are also, to your knowledge, false.

“Your false utterances are compounded by the fact that at the time of making them on a public platform, you knew full well that these utterances would be widely viewed given my client's high public profile.”