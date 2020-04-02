Prince Kaybee shares why he didn’t finish matric

Local music producer Prince Kaybee shared on his Twitter account why he didn't get a chance to finish matric while he was at high school. With the country under a 21-day lockdown, many South Africans have taken this forced time off to reflect on their lives. Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the "Banomoya" hitmaker shared that while he was talking with someone on the phone, they told him "I want you to focus on being the best you can ever be" and said that no one has ever told him that before. Furthermore, telling tweeps that those who were told this daily should cherish it.

No one has ever said this to me before, I can imagine those that get told this everyday, ya’ll are fortunate, cherish that‼️ — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 31, 2020

However, Twitter user @KulVibez tired to shame the "Fetch Your Life" producer by saying that he was told this at his matric farewell but Prince Kaybee didn't finish school.

Roba ba feditseng matric got that ko farewell tsa rona, ouch kana hawa fetsa — MR S🇿🇦 (@KulVibez) March 31, 2020

To which Prince Kaybee replied: "Yes I did not finish my Matric, But I’m sure knowing that you can be the best you can ever be from an early age worked to your advantage, keep well."

But I’m sure knowing that you can be the best you can ever be from an early age worked to your advantage, keep well❤️ https://t.co/njfHbKJmyy — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 31, 2020

Responded to another user, the "Club Controller" hitmaker shared that he was expelled in his matric year for drifting a female teacher's car - who allowed him to drive it regularly - to look cool and ended up in trouble that time around.