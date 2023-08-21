Prince Kaybee speaks out on being called a paedophile, abuser and homophobe

Prince Kaybee has been all over the headlines over the past two weeks as Cyan Boujee’s shocking accusation that the dance music star allegedly leaked an explicit video of the two engaging in sexual intercourse. While the ‘Fetch Your Life’ star has avoided addressing the matter publicly, he’s still been as active as ever across his social media platforms over the past few weeks.

On Sunday evening, Kaybee took to X to respond to a question about the worst rumour he’d ever heard about himself. He responded, “Pedophile, arrogant, abuser, homophobic, poor, can’t make music, short, R Kelly…, the list is too long.”

Pedophile, arrogant, abuser, homophobic, poor, can’t make music, short, R Kelly…, the list is too long. https://t.co/OXOnfYf4m5 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 20, 2023 Fans then responded by pointing out a glaring rumour he chose not to mention: the alleged sex tape with Cyan. “What about Cyan? That finger nail looked so familiar,” one commented. Another added, “Nothing about the sex tape so it's true.” In the midst of all the drama and publicity, Kaybee recently teamed up with Myztro and Daliwonga for the release of the remix of the huge amapiano hit single, ‘Gangnam Style’.

He’s also been promoting his work with Mzansi Magic’s ‘Clash of the Choirs SA’, where he had several contestants audition to be part of his team over the weekend. Next up, he’ll be releasing another single titled ‘Warning Signs’ featuring Kali Mija on September 1. As he continues to remain silent about Cyan’s accusations, Kaybee has been tweeting non-stop and sharing his thoughts on matters like mental strength and fortitude.