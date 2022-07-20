Prince Kaybee stirs the pot with claim that Black Motion is ‘no more’

The speculation that award-winning duo Black Motion have split will just not die down.
In April, Black Motion squashed rumours that they had split, following reports spewed by Musa Khawula.
“Spirit Motion would like to state on record that Black Motion members Thabo Mabogwane aka Smol and Bongani Mohosana aka Murdah Bongz have not parted ways. Black Motion still exists and has plans for more years to come,” read the statement.
However, now thanks to Prince Kaybee the rumour mill is buzzing again and everyone wants to know the status of Black Motion.
Prince Kaybee sent panic waves through social media with his tweet about Black Motion being “no more“.
“Still in disbelief that Black Motion is no more, the most decorated and astounding duo of our time.💔,” he tweeted.
Still in disbelief that Black Motion is no more, the most decorated and astounding duo of our time.💔— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 19, 2022
The “Zimbali” hitmaker’s tweet sent many fans of the popular duo into a spiral as they all tried to put things together about Black Motion’s status.
In their statement, the duo had said that while Black Motion is very much together, they would be working on their respective solo careers.
“The only change which does not affect the duo is that Murdah has rebranded himself from Murdah to Morda. This is because he is preparing to launch his solo career as a DJ, but still remains part and parcel of Black Motion,” read the statement.
Social media users emotions have been strained by the producer’s tweet about the duo no longer being together and have taken to Twitter to express their frustration.
Just like that 💔 no more music to heal us “Black Motion” pic.twitter.com/HWa3B0f8KG— Indlovukazi 👸 @𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀_𝗻𝗲𝘆𝗷𝗼𝗮𝗻𝘀 (@miss_neyjoans) July 20, 2022
I don’t think Black Motion broke up. I think they want to focus on their solo careers. Mafikizolo does this frequently. Sis Nhlanhla has her solo career and Theo does it too. Black Motion will be back. Allow them grow individually. #BlackMotion 📸 @zezurucreatives pic.twitter.com/TWCZJ4C570— Alexander Gusha (@ZEZURUROCKSTAR) July 19, 2022
Guys, we need a serious family meeting as a country to sort out BLACK MOTION's issues and convince them otherwise. These lads can leave us like that, they cannot break up as a duo no no noooo! I mean they're like the Ladysmith Black Mambazo of dance music.— Phesheke Makhafola (@RockCandy86) July 19, 2022
Black Motion need to fix this because WHY?!??!? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CXLbfEaT3i— 🐾Ndim Lo🐾 (@_nkemelo_23) July 20, 2022
Severe chest pains 💔— 𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐋𝐄𝐘 𝐏𝐈𝐄𝐓 (@LESLEYPIET) July 20, 2022
Did you peep this @diggybongz ?!? https://t.co/XjZQbsSdcF pic.twitter.com/iJnss0PEVx
Mörda will thrive as a solo artist because he’s the main man behind the boards; there are plenty session percussionists to go around 🤷🏾♂️ I have no doubt that Bongz will kill it with the right production talent in his corner 🙏🏽 #Blackmotion https://t.co/iK1mKMARba— MONDISE (@JobeOsindisiwe) July 20, 2022