Prince Kaybee stirs the pot with claim that Black Motion is ‘no more’

Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram

Published 59m ago

The speculation that award-winning duo Black Motion have split will just not die down.

In April, Black Motion squashed rumours that they had split, following reports spewed by Musa Khawula.

“Spirit Motion would like to state on record that Black Motion members Thabo Mabogwane aka Smol and Bongani Mohosana aka Murdah Bongz have not parted ways. Black Motion still exists and has plans for more years to come,” read the statement.

However, now thanks to Prince Kaybee the rumour mill is buzzing again and everyone wants to know the status of Black Motion.

Prince Kaybee sent panic waves through social media with his tweet about Black Motion being “no more“.

“Still in disbelief that Black Motion is no more, the most decorated and astounding duo of our time.💔,” he tweeted.

The “Zimbali” hitmaker’s tweet sent many fans of the popular duo into a spiral as they all tried to put things together about Black Motion’s status.

In their statement, the duo had said that while Black Motion is very much together, they would be working on their respective solo careers.

“The only change which does not affect the duo is that Murdah has rebranded himself from Murdah to Morda. This is because he is preparing to launch his solo career as a DJ, but still remains part and parcel of Black Motion,” read the statement.

Social media users emotions have been strained by the producer’s tweet about the duo no longer being together and have taken to Twitter to express their frustration.

