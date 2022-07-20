Prince Kaybee stirs the pot with claim that Black Motion is ‘no more’

The speculation that award-winning duo Black Motion have split will just not die down. In April, Black Motion squashed rumours that they had split, following reports spewed by Musa Khawula.

“Spirit Motion would like to state on record that Black Motion members Thabo Mabogwane aka Smol and Bongani Mohosana aka Murdah Bongz have not parted ways. Black Motion still exists and has plans for more years to come,” read the statement. However, now thanks to Prince Kaybee the rumour mill is buzzing again and everyone wants to know the status of Black Motion. Prince Kaybee sent panic waves through social media with his tweet about Black Motion being “no more“.

“Still in disbelief that Black Motion is no more, the most decorated and astounding duo of our time.💔,” he tweeted. Still in disbelief that Black Motion is no more, the most decorated and astounding duo of our time.💔 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 19, 2022 The “Zimbali” hitmaker’s tweet sent many fans of the popular duo into a spiral as they all tried to put things together about Black Motion’s status. In their statement, the duo had said that while Black Motion is very much together, they would be working on their respective solo careers.

