Prince Kaybee takes aim at entertainers who have ‘zero talent’

Prince Kaybee has taken aim at people in the entertainment industry have ‘zero talent’. The DJ and music producer said that the industry prioritises popularity and trending on the internet, rather than celebrating true, raw talent.

Taking to social media, the hitmaker did not mince his words when he shared his thoughts. “It's called the entertainment industry not the talent industry, that's why sometimes the talented don't trend and those who are entertaining with zero talent trend. “You can entertain people by being super talented same way that you can entertain by lacking talent,” he tweeted.

It's called the ENTERTAINMENT industry not the TALENT industry that's why sometimes the talented don't trend and those who are entertaining with zero talent trend. You can entertain people by being super talented same way that you can entertain by lacking talent. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 20, 2021 Naturally, his comments set Twitter ablaze. Though some agreed with the star about the supposed “trends” industry, one user said the ability to entertain others is a talent in itself. However, the Hosh star disagreed, saying that society needs to put some premium on the talent of those who have proven themselves.

“What a horrific train of thought mate, we really need to give talent some respect hey. ““My babygirl speaks funny because she’s an infant, that's entertaining, is that a talent?," Kaybee asked. What a horrific train of thought mate, we really need to give talent some respect hey. My babygirl speaks funny because she’s an infant, thats entertaining, is that a talent? https://t.co/AOCq2vyexA — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 21, 2021 Earlier this year, Kaybee got tongues wagging with his comments on respecting celebrities.