Prince Kaybee tells how he had sex at 14, tweeps respond by sharing their own trauma

Award winning musician Prince Kaybee shared a personal story about how he had his first sexual experience at the age of 14 with a much older woman. He also said the older men around him encouraged him to continue in order to “prove” himself. The dialogue started when the “Club Controller” star said that he wished that boys didn’t have to be exposed to sexual behaviour at a young age. “One thing I don’t wish for young boys is being exposed to sexual behaviour,” he tweeted.

“Such a hindrance to the quality of their emotional and psychological development. Once that is compromised they are in hell and it’s the hardest task to get them back💔” One thing I don’t wish for young boys is being exposed to sexual behaviour. Such a hindrance to the quality of their emotional and psychological development. Once that is compromised they are in hell and its the hardest task to get them back💔 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 6, 2023 After another tweep shared his view that boys are constantly seeking validation from the older men they look up to, Kaybee shared the details about his first sexual experience. “I had Sex for the first time at age 14 with a woman way older than me,” he said.

“The older gents motivated this, claiming I need to prove myself. Not one broer asked me what are my dreams and aspirations and encouraged me to focus on my talents or school, not one.” I had Sex for the first time at age 14 with a woman way older than me. The older gents motivated this, claiming I need to prove myself. Not one broer asked me what are my dreams and aspirations and encouraged me to focus on my talents or school, NOT ONE. https://t.co/X65I5qgFcl — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 6, 2023

Tweeps responded by sharing their own personal experiences: “I was in Grade 8, my cousin brother undressed the lady for me and she was his side-chick,” said @obrian_makwela. “We were four and my other cousin was the same age as me. Right now I don’t even wanna chill with older men who always talk about sex cause it’s useless info for me.”

I was in grade 8🥲 my cousin brother undressed the lady for me and she was his sidechick..We were 4 and my other cousin same age as me. Right now I don’t even wanna chill with older men who always talk about sex cause it’s useless info for me — 𝕄𝕒𝕜𝕨𝕖𝕝𝕒 𝕆𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟 (@Obrian_Makwela) June 6, 2023 @i_a_m_wonder said: “It was 2006 when I was 10 years old and my sister went to the tuck shop to buy bread when her friend visited, as soon as my sister got out, her friend remained with me and pulled off her clothes and she was showing me her private part, telling me to insert my penis and she was 21.”

It was 2006 when I was 10 years old and my sister went to the tuck shop to buy bread when her friend visited,as soon as my sister got out,her friend remained with me and pulled off her clothes and she was showing me her private part,telling me to insert my penis and she was 21 https://t.co/TVUJGm71aR — Le Super. (@i_a_m_wonder) June 6, 2023 @mr_yonga shared a similar experience: “I was 10 years old in 2004 when a 20-year-old woman who looked after me when my mom was working a night shift raped me. The trauma I had cause at school were already being taught about HIV and Pregnancy 😥😰”