Prince Kaybee throwing shade at DJ Maphorisa reignites twar

If there was a prize for the world's longest twar, it would go to Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa. The duo is back at it and this time you won’t believe what it’s about. In the latest episode of unnecessary Twitter interactions between the two, Prince Kaybee seems to have taken a swipe at DJ Maphorisa again, this time over cars again, and Twitter users are not here for the back and forth between the two anymore. Everyone who follows Prince Kaybee knows he is a die-hard fan of Mercedes Benz, while everyone who knows Maphorisa knows that he is a BMW lover. That is exactly the button Prince Kaybee decided to press this past weekend to ignite one of their many Twitter wars.

Some think he was provoked by a video posted by Phori, drifting a Mercedes-Benz and essentially calling it weak.

Maybe Kaybee was bored or maybe he really enjoys the back and forth with Phori, so he decided to throw him a subtweet.

As always, Phori caught it and then caught feelings because yes, even after every twar, they have still not blocked each other on social media.

“Lol notice how BMW ppl are quiet when its time for F1 racing, but when someone ko kasi starts spinning with that box they call a car the world comes to an end...pathetic”, tweeted Kaybee.

