Prince Kaybee throws shade at Cassper Nyovest with an R. Kelly quote

DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has taken a shot at hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest, again. Following news that “The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest” was suffering a loss of viewers since its debut episode, Kaybee saw it as an opportunity to throw some shade.

Kaybee used a quote by convicted sex offender R Kelly. “R Kelly was once asked to respond to the overwhelming disgust displayed on Twitter, he responded saying ’I have never been confronted in person or taken off stage at any show so I’m gnna keep on performing’. Baffling,” he tweeted. R Kelly was once asked to respond to the overwhelming disgust displayed on Twitter, he responded saying “I have never been confronted in person or taken off stage at any show so I’m gnna keep on performing”. Baffling https://t.co/nwbc4axeFQ — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 19, 2021 Known for their ongoing beef, the two stars were meant to battle it out in a celebrity boxing match. That was until Cassper called it off.

Cassper said he wasn't willing to meet Prince Kaybee's “delusional” conditions to participate in the boxing match, and asked his fans to suggest a new opponent. “The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realised that n****s wanna get clout from tweeting or they tryna finesse money to fall on in case they lose. “I was looking forward to getting in the ring with the dude, but he is delusional with his demands.

“Who else y’all think would make a good fight?” he wrote. Kaybee shot back, exposing Cassper on Twitter for offering him R350 000 to participate in the fight. “You offered a 350k contract … I make that anyway in a dry month.