Prince Kaybee throws shade at DJ Maphorisa for not diversifying his portfolio

Prince Kaybee has come out guns blazing, this time taking aim at musicians in Mzansi including DJ Maphorisa.

The DJ and music producer threw massive shade at musicians relying solely on their “masters” money during the implemented measures by government over the coronavirus.

The "Banomoya" producer claimed that his advice to DJ Maphorisa last month to "diversify his portfolio" was going to come in handy now that events, concerts and other gigs have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.





They called me arrogant when I said “Diversify Your Potfolio”



After a follower claimed he wasn't being honest about how costly it can be to run a trucking company, the "Club Controller " clapped back, revealing that one stream of income tends to give birth to others.

He added that one income stream helps create others when your main stream of income is struggling.

“One day when you have woke rich friends they will tell you that one stream of income will give birth to the second, third, so they help each other out in times where the other is not doing well. But I don’t wanna overwhelm you with my asset register, they will call it boasting.” One day when you have woke rich friends they will tell you that one stream of income will give birth to the 2nd, 3rd, so they help each other out in times where the other is not doing well.



In a tweet, the "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker said: “They called me arrogant when I said, 'diversify your portfolio'. Now gigs are cancelled, masters are not moving, people applying for payment holidays, it's feverish.”When a fan replied to his tweet, Kaybee responded saying "Imagine the guy without it", making reference to the "Lorch" producer.The jab was in reference to a week-long war Prince Kaybee had with DJ Maphorisa after "Phori" claimed that he did not own his masters.