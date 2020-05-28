Prince Kaybee throws shade at local celebrities, Black Coffee responds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It seems like Prince Kaybee has taken aim at not just one celebrity in Mzansi, but all of them. The award-winning "Fetch Your Life" DJ did not mince his words this week when letting his Twitter followers know what he thought of his colleagues. In a tweet of not more than 40 words, the "Banomoya" hitmaker said, "The problem is that celebrities fall for the same trap all the time, 'the urge to sound wise'. You watch a few youtube videos you (sic) wanna sound intelligent. Carry on, you will meet your maker. (sic)"

The problem is that celebrities fall for the same trap all the time, “the urge to sound wise”.



You watch a few youtube videos you wanna sound intelligent😔. Carry on, you will meet your maker. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 28, 2020

The post seems to have come from out of the blue but following his exchange with fellow DJ Euphonik earlier this week, many thought it was aimed at him.

The two DJs seemed to have a robust debate about DJs doing live events for free that saw them both deliver their points and agreeing with the other.

Many thought Kaybee's tweet was fired at Bonang Matheba and Nandi Madida who shared life advice this week that saw the TL attack the two media celebrities for their unsolicited advice.

Kaybee's tweet caught the attention of fellow DJ, Black Coffee who responded and said: "Here’s a question without the “urge of sounding intelligent".....are you a celebrity?"

Here’s a question without the “urge of sounding intelligent “.....are you a celebrity? — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 28, 2020

See other reactions below:

No I ddnt take this from YouTube, I’m quiet a thinker even if I say so myself🤔 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 28, 2020

If that was true, you'd have realized that this tweet is unnecessary and aborted. But then again, you could be right. "the urge to sound wise" is a real thing.



In any event, what do you think about having "differing views"? Do they render a person unwise and why? — Janneh (@2koa_janneh) May 28, 2020

Next time ube Specific Kabelo pic.twitter.com/77d20hmrCy — Philani (@DeighIV) May 28, 2020

Mtshele #Kabillion I hope you heard #Euphonza. That's your opening big L for the day 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/w0lT9Nge8M — AFRICAN_COMRADE (@Brian_zuluh) May 28, 2020

If I was Prince Kaybee I wasn’t gonna reply, no one wins against Black Coffee. pic.twitter.com/g6T7lNBvhz — Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) May 28, 2020



