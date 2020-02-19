Local music producer Prince Kaybee weighed in on the ongoing debate regarding FW de Klerk saying that apartheid wasn't a crime against humanity.
Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, the "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker didn't mince his words regarding his feeling toward the former deputy president and said: "We cannot have killers like De Klerk denying and defending apartheid with no action taken.
"If his Nobel Peace Prize can’t be stripped away then we must remove him from all democratic activities. If we don’t act now, these apartheid racists will continue to disrespect us!"