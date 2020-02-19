Prince Kaybee: 'We cannot have killers like de Klerk denying and defending apartheid'









Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram Local music producer Prince Kaybee weighed in on the ongoing debate regarding FW de Klerk saying that apartheid wasn't a crime against humanity. Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, the "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker didn't mince his words regarding his feeling toward the former deputy president and said: "We cannot have killers like De Klerk denying and defending apartheid with no action taken. "If his Nobel Peace Prize can’t be stripped away then we must remove him from all democratic activities. If we don’t act now, these apartheid racists will continue to disrespect us!"

The "Gugulethu" hitmaker's fans also applauded him for his statement.

Wow the Best Twitt of 2020. Some won't comment cos ANC won't invite them in their Events My Nigga shayisa👊🏾 — Bodelo (@BonedeCrazy) February 17, 2020

👏well said comrade hits maker 🔥🔥

We fuse politics & music

Then we shape the country — Mikhongelo The Creative (@Mikhongelodings) February 17, 2020

This comes after de Klerk appeared on SABC news where he did "not fully agree" with the presenter that apartheid was a crime against humanity and that there were very few deaths during the apartheid regime and it shouldn't be placed in the same category as genocide or crimes against humanity.

De Klerk has since apologised for "the anger, hurt and confusion" he caused with the statement.