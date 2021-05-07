Prince Kaybee’s alleged 'side chick' apologises amid cheating scandal

Following Prince Kaybee’s cheating scandal, Hazel Mahazard has apologised apology for posting an “offending statement” and “sexual photographs“ after receiving a letter of demand.

In case you missed it, the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker was caught in a cheating scandal web when DMs were leaked on the Hot and Served Instagram page from a woman named Eurica.

It detailed an inappropriate conversation between them.

Hazel also came forward and posted more alleged receipts in a now-deleted post including an Instagram DM conversation.

In the process, she leaked a nude picture of the “Gugulethu” hitmaker.

After everything came to light, Prince Kaybee admitted to cheating and apologised to his mother and girlfriend.

“I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart,” Prince Kaybee said in a now-deleted post on Twitter.

On Thursday, Hazel apologised for her post which has also been deleted: “I posted a tweet with pictures and private conversations between Kabelo Motsamai (Prince Kaybee) and myself.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Kabelo for the posts, and any damage that the last picture may have caused to his dignity, public image, personal life and his businesses.

“Upon deep reflection, j now realize how unjust and uncalled for my actions were, and I would like to use this opportunity to apologise unreservedly.

“I have since deleted the post and I condemn with serious caution against the continuous circulation of those pictures by others.

“Furthermore, please allow me to state on record that.

“1. I met Kabelo Motsamai in September 2020 through an official work project that we were both involved in.

“2. I have never engaged in any casual or sexual relationship with Kabelo Motsamai from the time I met him to date.

“I regret the entire incident and have taken to heart all the harsh lessons that came with it.

“I do not intend to make any further public statements on this matter and further appeal that Kabelo be afforded the privacy to deal with any matters that arise from this unfortunate incident.”

Official apology to Kabelo Motsamai (Princekaybee) for publication/distribution of offending statements and sexually photograph.



I read your letter of demand and wish to respond as follows. pic.twitter.com/o1DeuZYhhg — Hazel Mahazard (@hazel_mahazard) May 6, 2021

However, in a follow-up tweet, which she later deleted, Hazel added more allegations with regard to their interaction.

“How am I a 5 year old side chick to a man who was asking for my p**sy less then 2 weeks ago. Y'all retarded for real,” she wrote.