Prince Kaybee’s new looks has fans confused









Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram

Prince Kaybee has left his fans confused earlier this week when he debuted a new look on Twitter. The "Gugulethu" producer shaved his beard and looks like a totally different person with him even captioning the post "LOL. Who's is guy?"

Fans were shocked by the difference his beard made and offered some suggestions to his question.

The "Banomoya" hitmaker got in a twar with Cassper Nyovest earlier this year over who had the biggest biceps.





The great debate started after a fan commented on the "Gugulethu" producer's picture of himself flexing one of his biceps, implying that Nyovest is the person who inspired Kaybee to "work on his body".

Prince Kaybee then gave a spicy reply and wrote: "So you think my arms were inspired by someone who doesn’t have them?"





The "Move For Me" was seeming touched by the comment and clapped back by insinuating that Kaybee photoshopped his waist smaller and as "bad b*tch tendencies".





The "Fetch Your Life" hit the final blow and said that Nyovest is still his "hero" praising him for what he's done in the industry, however, it doesn't change the fact that he has bigger arms.