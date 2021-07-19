Probe into Anele Tembe’s death re-opened

Three months after Anele Tembe’s tragic death in Cape Town, the National Prosecuting Authority has referred the docket back to the police for further investigation. Anele, who was engaged to rapper AKA, died in April after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Following her death, an investigation was opened into the circumstances surrounding it. In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the NPA had returned the case to the police, a standard procedure when the deceased dies of unnatural causes. “The matter concerning the deceased, Ms Anele Tembe, was referred to the office of the Western Cape director of public prosecutions. The docket was subsequently returned to the police for further investigation.

“Further investigation was requested, as is standard for all matters where the deceased dies of unnatural causes. The matter is still under investigation by the police and is receiving the required attention.” The news comes after reports that the inquest was concluded in May. In May, AKA revealed that he was not being updated on the status of the inquest police had started.

He said that his legal representatives had been asking why his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, DJ Zinhle, was questioned by detectives who flew from Cape Town to Joburg. The rapper sat with broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo in his home in Johannesburg where he discussed his “tumultuous“ relationship with Anele and the events leading up to her tragic death. AKA told Mrototo that Anele had threatened to kill herself by jumping over the balcony.

“We had been having a particularly difficult week in our relationship, lots of arguments and disagreements. “We sat down and we spoke and we started disagreeing again and things got heated. “When things took a turn I decided that I should remove myself from the situation.

“I decided that I would book myself into another room and hopefully things will simmer down. “I left the room but went back because I had taken her phone and we argued and then Anele had kind of threatened to kill herself, to jump off the balcony”, said AKA. While he called the hotel reception for security and while the events are blurry, he remembered walking out of the bathroom and not seeing Anele anywhere in the room, he said.