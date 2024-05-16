ProVerb closes the chapter on his Bachelors of Business Administration journey as he graduates

Radio and TV presenter Tebogo Thekisho - better known as ProVerb - recently celebrated his graduation from Regenesys Business School. Graduation fever is in the air and Mzansi personalities are celebrating their educational achievements.

The Metro FM presenter has been on an academic journey as he strives to obtain his Master of Business Administration. ProVerb took to Instagram and shared pictures of the celebratory moment, and in one picture, he could be seen holding a picture of his late mother. In his caption he shared that he made a promise to his mother to make her proud. "The best #MothersDay gift I could give my late mom, is to keep the promise I made when I laid her to rest, to spend the rest of my life trying to make her proud and to become the man she had always hoped I would become," he wrote.

He also thanked his father for his unwavering support and belief when it came to achieving his dreams. "Every step I've taken has been guided by your unwavering support and belief in me. Thank you for empowering me to chase my dreams and for always encouraging me to be true to myself. "As I stand here today, holding my BBA degree from Regenesys Business School, I am filled with immense gratitude for everything you've done. You've given me the freedom to explore, to learn, and to grow, and for that, I am forever indebted.